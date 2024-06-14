Cresson FD open house/celebration set for Friday

Jun. 13—With much to celebrate, members of the Cresson Fire Department will hold an open house and celebration event at 4 p.m. Friday at the Cresson Fire Station, 105 S. Crook St.

In addition to a day of family and community fun and interactive activities, the event will focus on three special situations, Cresson Fire Chief Ron Becker said.

First and foremost, representatives from the Chisholm Trail 100 Club will be on hand Cresson firefighters involved in two CPR lifesaving calls this year. The first occurred in February, the second in May. The man saved in the February event also plans to attend, Becker said.

Cresson firefighters also plan to unveil the department's new 4,000 gallon tanker trunk with a wet down and push in ceremony, a tradition dating to the days of horse-drawn fire wagons.

"This truck was funded by the Johnson County Emergency Services District No. 1, the Texas Forest Service and the city of Cresson," Becker said.

Finally, firefighters plan to celebrate the new expansion of their station.

"Our new truck will be pushed into our new fire station expansion area," Becker said. "Which was made possible by Hood County through its allocation of American Rescue Plan Act funds.

"The new building isn't finished, but is far enough along to combine its ribbon cutting with our other events that day."

ARPA funds consist of federal dollars distributed to counties and other governmental agencies to mitigate and/or help prevent the spread of Covid-19.

On the family fun side, the day includes hamburgers, hot dogs and other food and opportunity for firefighters to highlight Cresson's station and equipment.

"You can see and get hands-on experience with some of our equipment," Becker said.

As if that's not enough, kids will also get a chance to engage in water fights with fire hoses.

Becker encouraged all to attend the department's free day of fun and community.