Crescent Beach owner accused of 'check kiting' scheme. What is check kiting?

A lawsuit filed in federal court this week accuses local restaurant owner Katherine Mott and a business partner, Robert Harris, of an $18.9 million "check kiting" scheme.

So just what is check kiting? Basically the practice involves making deposits in multiple bank accounts that misrepresent the value of one while allowing fraudulent withdrawals.

For instance, a person has a checking account at Bank A and Bank B. The individual writes a $1,000 check from A, even though the money isn't there to cover the check, deposits the check in B, and withdraws from there.

Sometimes the delays in check clearances allow the individual to make the withdrawal, and also to try to replenish the money in accounts to cover the costs.

"The process of kiting is thus a form of shell game, in which the prize (the alleged cash balance) is moved from one shell to another," reports online Brittanica. "As the kiting process continues, the dollar amount rises as well as the number of accounts. Only when the process is halted, either by an alert banking institution or by the kiter, is it discovered that no monies exist."

