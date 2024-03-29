Cresaptown man charged after allegedly firing weapons

Mar. 29—CRESAPTOWN — A Cresaptown man was arrested early Thursday after allegedly firing weapons outside his Packard Drive home, the Allegany County Sheriff's Office said.

Jeremiah Wesley Matthew Rader was charged with four counts of first-degree assault, 11 counts each of reckless endangerment and intoxicated endangerment, disorderly conduct, intoxication public disturbance and two counts firearms access by minors. He was being held Friday morning without bond in the Allegany County Detention Center.

The sheriff's office said deputies were initially called to Rader's Packard Drive home about 11:10 p.m. Wednesday to investigate a shots fired call, according to a release. They reportedly found evidence of a firearm being discharged, but were unable to contact Rader.

A little more than an hour later, a second shots fired call led to Rader's arrest after a brief barricade situation. A woman and toddler were also in the home, authorities said.