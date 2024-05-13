Creola road closed due to chemical leak, fire at local plant: Police

CREOLA, Ala. (WKRG) — The Creola Police Department and Mobile County Sheriff’s Office are working together on a road closure due to a hazmat leak at a local chemical plant, News 5 has learned.

Highway 43 at Radcliff Road is closed north and southbound, according to police. Officials are asking people in that area to shelter in place.

INCIDENT LOCATION:

A representative with a local mechanical contractor in Axis tells us this is caused by a chemical fire at an area plant.

This is a developing story. News 5 will update this article as more information becomes available.

