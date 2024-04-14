Credit union robbed Saturday afternoon, Lacey police say

A credit union was robbed Saturday afternoon and the suspect is still at large, according to Lacey police.

About 1 p.m., the man entered the America’s Credit Union branch on Quinault Drive Northeast near Marvin Road Northeast.

Once inside, the suspect brandished what appeared to be a handgun and demanded money, Sgt. Jeremy Knight said. The man was last seen headed in the direction of an area Home Depot and Costco.

Lacey police received assistance from the Thurston County Sheriff’s Office and a Tumwater police K9.

The suspect is described as white with an average build. He was last seen wearing a mask, sunglasses, blue hoodie and gloves, according to police.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Lacey police at 360-459-4333.