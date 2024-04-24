Credit Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis for consistently supporting Everglades restoration

On Earth Day, Monday, Gov. Ron DeSantis came to Palm Beach County and brought good news for the Lake Worth Lagoon. In announcing his commitment to approve $1.5 billion to support Everglades restoration, DeSantis addressed a policy need that has bounced between hope and neglect.

Sure, it's easy to blow off the Governor's visit as an attempt to grab publicity. However, the commitment to continue to restore the natural water flow from Lake Okeechobee and improve water quality overall makes the visit and subsequent press conference to promote Everglades Restoration not only bearable but worthwhile.

“I don’t think there is any other state in the country that has taken on projects this ambitious,” said DeSantis said in announcing the funding. “You are talking about restoring the plumbing of the state to how God intended it.”

Gov. Ron DeSantis has consistently backed efforts to continue Everglades restoration.

Everglades restoration requires an ongoing effort to revive the natural flow of slow-moving, fresh water from Lake Okeechobee southward, towards Everglades National Park and Florida Bay. Several projects that will receive funding from the state also are crucial in preserving water quality in our area, in the Lake Worth Lagoon.

The completion of the C-43 and C-44 water basin reservoirs will filter out pollutants that flow from the lake into the Caloosahatchee River and the St. Lucie estuary respectively. The new Everglades Agricultural Area reservoir project, scheduled to open in 2025 south of the lake also will be a boon for water quality. The new reservoir includes wetland acreage to clean water along with a reservoir to store excess water.

The funding also includes $100 million for the second phase of the C-51 Reservoir, which upon completion will help curb freshwater discharges into the lagoon while supporting the water needs of Palm Beach and Broward counties. Over the years, the lagoon typically has been a step-child of South Florida estuaries.

The continued funding of Everglades restoration and the completion of three projects in particular, will only help the lagoon, especially when water managers are forced to release water from Lake Okeechobee to relieve pressure on the Hoover Dike.

The $1.5 billion in the state's 2024-2025 budget is part of Florida's larger $6.5 billion investment in Everglades restoration and other badly needed water quality projects over the past five years. Could more be done? Of course. But the continued attention to improving water quality in the Everglades and Lake Worth Lagoon has been a welcome constant amid an era of questionable priorities. Backing conservation is a political necessity for any governor, sure, but politics aside – where it should be when it comes to the environment – is one policy DeSantis has gotten right.

This article originally appeared on Palm Beach Post: Everglades and Lake Worth Lagoon restoration make progress