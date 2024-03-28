'Creating pathways': Penn Highlands opens new culinary center in downtown Johnstown

Mar. 28—JOHNSTOWN, Pa. — The long-awaited Pennsylvania Highlands Community College Center for Culinary Excellence in downtown Johnstown was unveiled Wednesday with a ribbon-cutting event and sampling of student-made fare.

This endeavor is the extension of the partnership with Greater Johnstown School District that was conceptualized in 2022.

"This really helps get you into a new environment," Greater Johnstown High School senior Patrick Penrod said.

He was one of a handful of students who helped welcome community members into the state-of-the-art facility at 421 Main St.

Greater Johnstown partnered with Penn Highlands on the center to help students pursue their passions for culinary arts and earn post-secondary training that could lead to employment at local eateries.

Students in the high school's culinary program can pursue a dual enrollment certificate in that discipline at the location, and after graduating, they can continue their education at the college to complete an associate's degree in the culinary career field.

It was announced Wednesday that a Community Foundation for the Alleghenies grant would cover students' tuition choosing that path. CFA President Mike Kane credited the FirstEnergy Foundation and an anonymous donor for that opportunity.

"Today ... is about changing lives," college President Steve Nunez said.

He told the crowd of more than 70 people that a lot of hard work went into renovating the space — it took nearly two years from start to finish — but he's thankful to all the partners that made the center possible, including the CFA and 1889 Foundation, which help fund the upgrades.

Greater Johnstown Superintendent Amy Arcurio described the grand opening as a win on all fronts — the center supports the city, post-secondary educational pursuits and gives GJHS students and opportunity to remain in the area after graduation.

"We believe Greater Johnstown School District students are the economic game-changers for the city of Johnstown," Arcurio said, "and we're highly committed to creating pathways for students ... from Greater Johnstown High School to our community."

Penrod plans to continue his cooking and baking education at Penn Highlands after graduation and is thrilled to have a fantastic facility to learn in.

He said the renovated space will help students understand the intricacies of culinary arts and focus on the various aspects of the discipline.

Megan Adams-West, Penn Highlands culinary instructor, said classes will officially kick off in August and she's excited for all of the possibilities in the culinary space, especially for the community.

"It's a great, great project," she said.

In addition to Greater Johnstown students, Penn Highlands will train post-secondary students seeking an associate's degree in culinary arts at the center.

Frank Janakovic, Johnstown City mayor, said it was a pleasure welcoming Penn Highlands back into the downtown area, adding that the center is "another important puzzle piece" in the downtown's revitalization.