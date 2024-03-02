CREATING AN ADMINISTRATOR Garfield Township eyes structural change

Mar. 1—TRAVERSE CITY — Garfield Township leaders have all but agreed to add a township administrator while making the supervisor's position part-time.

Trustees at a recent meeting asked township Supervisor Chuck Korn to list the duties that an administrator would handle, and which ones would be left for a future supervisor.

Korn also will bring a draft ordinance creating an administrator position to the trustees' March 12 meeting.

Their meeting was the second in as many weeks where trustees discussed the proposal Korn previously made when he told the board he wouldn't seek another term as supervisor.

At the meeting, Korn repeated his arguments that an administrator would improve township operations.

"I obviously don't have a degree or master's degree in public administration, but there are people out there who do," he said. "And it's a skillset that will help us ... in running our operations more efficiently. That's kind of always been my goal, is to make it as efficient as possible."

Trustees agreed that the township's growth is a factor, with Chris Barsheff suggesting one argument for adding an administrator is that tasking a supervisor with so many duties leaves them spread too thin. Having an administrator who could focus on township operations and economic development could both improve those operations and bring in new revenue.

A part-time supervisor, meanwhile, would serve as the face of the township, continuing to lead board of trustees meetings and attending various others, like the Grand Traverse Metro Emergency Services Authority, Korn said.

By law, the supervisor would have to remain the chief legal officer and chief assessor, Korn said. Both of those duties entail working with other professionals — the township attorney for the former and the assessor for the latter.

Separating the elected position and its political trappings from the administrative role has advantages as well, township Trustee Molly Agostinelli said.

Political positions can lead to a "popularity contest," whereas a manager who serves regardless of who's elected could have a steadying effect on township government.

Korn agreed.

"I think that it would be a slightly higher cost than a supervisor to have both, but I think it would get much better results," he said.

Korn will also ask Chet Janik, a search consultant for Michigan Leadership Institute and Traverse City's interim Assistant City Manager, for advice on the administrator's compensation and benefits. Trustees hired the firm to find a new township building official, a move trustees agreed would test out the firm's services for any future help Garfield might need in finding an administrator.

Trustee Chloe Macomber suggested the township get outside help in considering the details of the structural change, since the board is so closely involved with the position it's trying to create.

Macomber and trustee Steve Duell questioned the potential for a conflict of interest, since Duell is interested in running for supervisor and Barsheff could apply for the administrator job.

Hiring an outside firm to write the administrator's job description and determine salary and benefits would remove trustees' personal opinions from the equation, Macomber said.

"Even myself in thinking about it, I have certain biases on who I want to work with and don't want to work with, but that's not what's best for the township," she said. "It's just a natural tendency of everybody to put themselves into the equation."

Korn roughly estimated the township would pay a part-time supervisor up to $35,000, and a manager from $90,000 to $120,000.

While trustee Denise Schmuckal said she was unsure about making the position part-time, township Clerk Lanie McManus said the board couldn't justify paying both an administrator and a full-time supervisor as being fiscally responsible.

Trustees previously agreed to settle the question of whether to change the township's government structure by the 4 p.m., April 23 deadline to file as a candidate for township office. That's out of fairness to anyone considering a run for supervisor.

Agostinelli said the board needs to make a formal vote on adding the administrator. She suggested their very next step could be figuring out the roles of a part-time supervisor.

"We need to make a formal decision and vote on it as a board, because this is a big deal, we're changing the structure of the township" government," she said.