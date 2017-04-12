How To Create The Perfect Easter Eggs

With Easter rapidly approaching, it’s time to revisit the time-honored holiday tradition of Easter eggs.

While decorating eggs can be a highlight for many, namely kids, the activity can be a headache for others, like parents. Prepping the dye — which can stain clothing or surfaces — and boiling eggs without cracking a single one is often easier said than done.

Boiling eggs without cracking them — especially when boiling multiple eggs at once — can be a surprisingly tricky task. Here are a few pro-tips for boiling the perfect egg and a few tricks for prime dyeing:

Starting with an older egg can actually yield the best results, according to CTV News. Of course, bad eggs are out of the question, but an egg that’s a little drier will peel better once it’s boiled. The outlet suggested keeping your future Easter eggs in the fridge for around a week. Serious Eats website creator and author Kenji Lopez-Alt suggested starting off with boiling water before putting the eggs in to reap the best results. After bringing the water to a boil, add the eggs, time for 30 seconds and lower to a simmer. Set another timer for 11 minutes for the perfect egg.

New York Daily News suggested adding a teaspoon of vinegar to cups of hot water and then add 20 drops of a single color to each cup. The vinegar is supposed to help the color absorb into the shell.

The Los Angeles Times wrote that once water has boiled and the eggs have cooked for one minute, remove the eggs and let them sit for 12 minutes becayse this is said to create a “golden-orange yolk.” Eggs that sit out for 15 minutes have a more yellow yolk.

For those that want to go the extra step — and forgo boiling any eggs— pin-prick the top side and bottom side of an egg and carefully blow out the yolk so only the shell is left. Rinse through and dye just like any other Easter egg.

