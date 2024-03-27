Create deterrent for copper wire theft

Opinion editor's note: Editorials represent the opinions of the Star Tribune Editorial Board, which operates independently from the newsroom.

It's become a common sight in St. Paul: darkened sidewalks and roadways with dangling wires from streetlights stripped of copper wires. Minneapolis and other Twin Cities communities also have been hit by copper thieves and have spent tens of thousands of dollars repairing the damage.

In addition to the expense of repairs, the dark streets also create a safety problem for both pedestrians and drivers. That's why proposed state legislation that would regulate and track copper selling and buying should be approved.

Authored by Rep. Athena Hollins, DFL-St. Paul, the bill would make it more difficult for thieves to fence the wire anonymously. The legislation calls for a commissioner-approved license for people who buy or sell copper in Minnesota. Scrap yards and other businesses would be required to record each sale and scan the sellers' license.

Hollins introduced the bill in February; since then, she has had what she called "extremely productive" meetings with other state and city officials to build support for the measure. If passed, the new regulations could go into effect as soon as Jan. 1, 2025.

"The theft and sale of stolen copper wire is a priority concern for the city of Saint Paul, and many other communities across the state. Copper wire theft has left the city of Saint Paul with more than 2,000 streetlights currently out, leaving pedestrians and drivers alike unsafe," Hollins said in a statement.

Stealing copper has become more lucrative because the value has been higher in recent years, according to the city of St. Paul website. It says copper metal was selling for $4.13 per troy ounce in mid-March (a troy ounce is a weight system used for precious metals). And it says that according to scrapmetal.com, bare #1 copper metal scrap is going for an average of $3.65 per pound.

That means copper from one light pole could be sold for about $30. But it costs the city as much as $2,500 to repair a pole.

"The lights have been replaced, and they're immediately stolen. That's why it's so frustrating," Public Works Director Sean Kershaw told the Star Tribune. "This is why we think the legislation is so important. We want to kick out the market for even that $30 so that we don't have to spend $1,000 to $2,000 replacing it."

Minneapolis has also had trouble with copper thefts, although there have been fewer than in St. Paul. Bryan Dodds, Minneapolis deputy public works director/city engineer, said that Minneapolis officials also support the proposed legislation. He added that while St. Paul thefts are spread throughout various neighborhoods, thieves in Minneapolis have tended to target streetlights on parkways.

Dodds told an editorial writer that seven miles of copper wire was stolen in 2023, with total repair costs of about $250,000. In addition, thieves hit 70 of the city's EV car charging stations since mid-2022, which cost another $50,000 to fix.

Minneapolis replaced about 5 miles of the stolen wire with aluminum wire, which is less valuable than copper. Dodds added that a downside to using aluminum is that it expands and contracts more than copper, which can create additional maintenance costs.

The proposed legislation is loosely modeled after what was done to reduce thefts of catalytic converters on vehicles. When those thefts rose, Minnesota lawmakers passed a law creating penalties for unlawful sales and possession of the vehicle pollution control devices. It also prohibits scrap metal dealers from purchasing a converter unattached without markings such as the vehicle's VIN number.

To curb copper theft, Hollins has proposed commonsense legislation that should be approved to keep streetlights and signals on and the power for electric vehicles flowing.