CRC awards $12K in scholarships to local graduates

May 31—A pair of Austin High School graduates were among those to receive money from the Cooperative Response Center, Inc. (CRC) 2024 scholarship program.

Ava Denzer and Avery Wempner, along with other recipients from across the country were each awarded $1,500 for their post-secondary education costs.

Denzer plans on attending the University of Northern Iowa in Cedar Falls, Iowa to pursue a degree in interior design, while Wempner will be attending the University of North Dakota in Grand Forks, North Dakota to study nursing.

This is the 16th year CRC has offered a scholarship program, awarding overall nearly $130,000 to 115 graduates. In January 2024, students in the communities in which CRC has offices — Austin, Dunlap, Abilene, and Kirksville, Missouri —were invited to apply for a 2024 CRC scholarship. The scholarship recipients were selected in May.

"Congratulations to CRC's eight 2024 scholarship winners," said Brad Fjelsta, CRC's president and CEO. "These students' unwavering dedication to academic excellence, school activities, and community involvement has truly set them apart. We are honored to be able to support their educational path and are confident that they will continue to inspire and lead others in their future pursuits."