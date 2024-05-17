'These are crazy people': Schiff calls out Mike Johnson and Trump's courthouse MAGA cheerleaders
Rep. Adam Schiff talks with Alex Wagner about the embarrassing way Donald Trump's Republican congressional supporters are falling over themselves to demonstrate their fealty to Trump outside of his criminal trial in New York, and remarks on new New York Times reporting that shows the deepening disgrace of the Supreme Court's political conservatives.