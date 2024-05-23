‘It’s crazy’: Investigation continues after person shot at Nahant Beach

An investigation into a shooting at Nahant Beach that left one person hospitalized is continuing on Thursday morning.

State police said the shooting happened at the entrance to the beach around 8 p.m. Wednesday.

The shooting victim was transported to a Boston hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Investigators appeared to be focused on a white Chevy Traverse SUV, specifically the driver’s side window that had been shot out.

Boston 25 cameras captured shattered glass littered all over the ground in a parking spot and a wheelchair next to the car.

One woman said she thought she was hearing fireworks that turned out to be gunshots.

“It’s crazy. It’s really crazy, especially when you’re having a good night at the beach. It’s a warm night and it’s really sad,” Monica Lee said.

Police said they are questioning a man who matches the description of a suspect, but no arrests have been made at this time.

Wednesday marked the warmest day of the season with many people flocking to the beach.

