‘Craziest thing I’ve ever seen in my life:’ Shootout on I-285 caught on camera

A shootout on Interstate 285 was captured on camera.

It was captured by a truck driver almost caught in the gunfire.

Ronald Butler said he was behind the wheel of an 18-wheeler Saturday when he noticed a black SUV first.

“In my right mirror, I noticed a vehicle that was really moving fast. It was a black SUV, he passed a vehicle on the right shoulder and went around and then I noticed the other vehicle speed by,” recalled Butler.

Butler, with about 76,000 pounds on board started to slow down, when he heard and then saw a spark, coming from the black SUV.

“The SUV fired at least 10 times at the black car. The black car was returning fire.”

This was around 8 p.m. Saturday on I-285 southbound before Lavista Road. There were dozens of people on the roadway, caught in the middle.

“These guys were just putting everybody in high amounts of danger it was insane. I’ve never seen anything like that before,” said Butler.

His wife called 911, but DeKalb County Police said the vehicles were nowhere to be found by the time their officers arrived. Butler, who keeps his camera rolling for liability reasons, said he’s seen a lot in more than a decade of truck driving, but nothing like what he witnessed on I-285.

“I have seen a lot of crazy things on the road, accidents, bad weather, tornadoes, wild animals but what I saw in Atlanta was the craziest thing I’ve ever seen in my life.”

There were no reported injuries.

Butler gave the video to DeKalb County police, but he says the cars involved were going too fast and it’s hard to make out tag numbers.

