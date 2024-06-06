Crawford County restaurant inspections: April-May critical violations

The following restaurant inspections with critical violations were conducted by Crawford County Public Health during April and May:

● Holiday Inn Express & Suites, 1575 N. Sandusky Ave., Bucyrus, April 4. Time/temperature controlled for safety food - hot holding (critical, corrected during inspection). Hot holding foods were slightly below required temperature of 135 degrees during inspection. Breakfast serving was ending, so foods were discarded. Facility will adjust temps and monitor temps tomorrow, ensuring 135 degrees per manager; also discussed option of utilizing time in lieu of temp since hot holding breakfast items are only out for a four-hour service and remainder of food is discarded at the end of service.

● Quality Inn, 1515 N. Sandusky Ave., Bucyrus, April 10. Utensils - consumer self-service (critical, corrected during inspection). Ensure apples for consumers are either wrapped or tongs are placed near apples to prevent possible contamination.

● Crestline F.O.E. #859, 217 E. Bucyrus St., Crestline, April 17. Ready-to-eat, time/temperature controlled for safety food - date marking (critical, corrected during inspection). Opened bag of hot dogs and sausages were not properly date marked in refrigerator. Ensure after thawed correct date is placed on product. Correct dates placed during inspection.

The Louisiana Department of Health performs regular inspections of restaurants and stores that sell food. These are the local results of those inspections.

● VFW #2920, 100 S. Crestline St., Crestline, April 17. Ready-to-eat, time/temperature controlled for safety food - date marking (critical, corrected during inspection). Observed ready-to-eat foods in need of discard in refrigerator (gravy burgers, sausage, corn). Ensure foods are discarded within seven days. Foods were discarded.

● Hy-Miler #2254, 990 W. Main St., Crestline, April 26. Using a handwashing sink - other uses prohibited (critical, corrected during inspection). Empty beverage containers in sink. Ensure handwashing sink is only used for handwashing. Cans were removed during inspection.

● Pepes LLC, 1690 Marion Road, Bucyrus, May 3. Time/temperature controlled for safety food - hot holding (critical, corrected during inspection). Hot-holding foods in upright unit observed below 135 degrees. Foods were in unit for approximately two hours. Foods were reheated to 165 degrees and placed in a different hot holding unit. Manager indicated they will no longer use this unit and will purchase a new, commercial grade unit.

Time/temperature controlled for safety food - cold holding (critical, corrected during inspection). Shredded cheese on prep table was observed above 41 degrees. Ensure adequate ice is placed around container and lid is on product when not in use. Operator added ice during inspection and placed lid on product. Temps reduced to below 41 degrees.

● Cranberry Hills Golf Course, 5965 Ohio 103, New Washington, May 9. Ready-to-eat, time/temperature controlled for safety food - date marking (critical, corrected during inspection). Observed foods held over 24-hours without date marking (coleslaw, meatloaf, corn salsa, broccoli salad and hot dogs). Operator placed correct dates on foods correcting violation. Ensure foods are properly marked and discarded within seven days.

● AMVETS Post #27, 235 E. Galen St., Bucyrus, May 13. Ready-to-eat, time/temperature controlled for safety food - date marking (critical, corrected during inspection). Refrigerated, ready-to-eat, TCS foods not properly date marked (hot dogs, cooked eggs, diced tomatoes). Ensure foods are date marked and discarded within seven days. Manager placed correct dates on products.

● Suburban Lanes, 975 Hopley Ave., Bucyrus, May 17. Manual and mechanical warewashing equipment, chemical sanitization (chlorine) - temp., pH, concentration, and hardness (critical). Dishwasher was not properly sanitizing at 50-100 ppm chlorine. Facility will use three-bin sink until this has been adjusted/repaired. Correct by May 24 reinspection.

● Suburban Lanes, 975 Hopley Ave., Bucyrus, May 24. Manual and mechanical warewashing equipment, chemical sanitization (chlorine) - temp., pH, concentration, and hardness (critical repeat). Dishwasher was not properly sanitizing at 50-100 ppm chlorine. Facility will use three-bin sink until this has been adjusted/repaired. Will reinspect on May 31.

● 7-Eleven #36176A, 101 E. Main St., Crestline, May 28. Time/temperature controlled for safety food - hot holding (critical, corrected during inspection). Hot-holding cabinet holding meatballs, chicken tenders and sandwiches reading slightly below 135 degrees. Operator adjusted cabinet to increase temps and will monitor temps in unit. Time/temperature controlled for safety food - cold holding (critical, corrected during inspection). Observed pico de gallo in prep cooler above 50 degrees. Operator removed and discarded.

● Bob Evans Restaurants #2017, 1517 N. Sandusky Ave., Bucyrus, May 30. Time/temperature controlled for safety food - cold holding (critical, corrected during inspection). Observed two prep coolers holding foods above 41 degrees. Foods were relocated to another cooler. Manager was able to provide temp logs indicating temp of foods were taken within the last three hours. Correct by June 7. Poisonous or toxic materials: Storage: separation (critical, corrected during inspection). Observed a spray cleaner on prep table without label identification. Keep cleaners labeled and separated from food, food equipment and utensils.

This article originally appeared on Bucyrus Telegraph-Forum: Crawford County food safety inspections with critical violations