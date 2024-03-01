Crawford County Democrats announce meeting for Wednesday

The Crawford County Democratic Central Committee will meet at 7 p.m. Wednesday at the county engineer's office, 815 Whetstone St., Bucyrus.

The agenda will include discussion of potential changes to the group's bylaws and the March 23 Rockin' The Vote '24 fundraiser.

All local Democrats and independents are invited to attend.

This article originally appeared on Bucyrus Telegraph-Forum: Crawford County Democratic Central Committee to meet March 6