Crawford County certifies primary election results

May 10—Results from the April 23 primary election have been certified by the Crawford County Board of Elections.

Tabulation of all votes from Crawford County's 61 precincts from the Democratic and Republican primaries was certified by the board at its reconvened meeting Thursday.

Tabulation was completed May 2 with the results on public display in the Commissioners Office at the Crawford County Courthouse, 903 Diamond Park, Meadville, as well as online. State law requires results be on display for five days as required by state law before final certification.

The final certified county results from the races are below.

—President of the United State: Democratic — Joseph R. Biden, 3,771; Dean Phillips, 393; and scattered, 221. Republican — Donald J. Trump, 6,856; Nikki R. Haley, 1,172; and scattered, 114.

—U.S. Senator: Democratic — Robert P. Casey Jr., 4,227; and scattered, 65; Republican — Dave McCormick, 7,564; and scattered, 92.

—Pennsylvania Attorney General: Democratic — Eugene DePasquale, 2,682; Joe Kahn, 581; Jack Stolsteimer, 389; Keir Bradford-Grey, 343; Jared Solomon, 259; and scattered, 21. Republican — Dave Sunday, 4,847; Craig Williams, 2,546; and scattered, 28.

—Pennsylvania Auditor General: Democratic — Mark Pinsley 2,148; Malcolm Kenyatta, 1,947; and scattered, 24. Republican — Tim Defoor, 7,225; and scattered, 37.

—Pennsylvania State Treasurer: Democratic — Ryan Bizzarro, 3,136; Erin MClelland, 1,214; and scattered, 15; Republican — Stacy Garrity, 7,360; and scattered, 27.

—Representative 16th Congressional District: Democratic — Preston Nouri, 4,104; and scattered, 33. Republican — Mike Kelly, 7,265; Tim Kramer, 178; and scattered, 132.

—Pennsylvania 6th Legislative District: Democratic — Michael Walker, 3,094; and scattered, 23. Republican — Brad Roae, 5,035; and scattered, 35.

—Pennsylvania 64th Legislative District: Democratic — scattered, 25. Republican — R. Lee James, 937; and scattered, 3.

—Pennsylvania 65th Legislative District: Democratic — scattered, 49; and Erin Willman, 13. Republican — Kathy Rapp, 1,688; and scattered, 15.

