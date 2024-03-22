Crawfish industry counts its losses while awaiting federal disaster declaration

NEW ORLEANS — Normally, the weeks just before Easter mean peak business for crawfish harvesters, wholesalers and processors, with ample product and high demand. Instead, they’re waiting to see if the federal government will declare a disaster for their industry, which continues to weather the after-effects of last summer’s extended drought and a bad freeze earlier this year.

Losses for the Louisiana crawfish industry are estimated to reach nearly $140 million — more than half the typical annual yield, according to the LSU AgCenter.

A handful of distressed business owners attended a workshop the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) and Congressman Troy Carter hosted Monday morning at Southern University New Orleans to learn what help could be in the works. Jo Lawrence, the SBA deputy district director in New Orleans, could not say if or when a disaster declaration would be issued.

Carter and other members of Louisiana’s congressional delegation have pressed the Biden administration for a disaster declaration specific to the crawfish industry.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) has already extended drought relief provided to aquaculture interests and other farmers. Those in the crawfish sector say they’ve never encountered conditions like they have this year — and could use a lifeline.

Tricia Benoit, who traveled from Abbeville for the workshop, said her business, D&T Seafood, is in line for USDA resources, but they won’t be enough to make up for the dropoff in crawfish production. Her family farm, wholesale business and processing facility is handling nowhere near the volume it did a year ago.

“This week last year, I would be buying anywhere from 1,000 to 1,200 sacks a day,” Benoit said. “(Now) I buy about 300 sacks a day.”

The previous peak in what D&T Seafood paid for live crawfish was $5 per pound three years ago, according to Benoit. The rate has increased to $8 this year, and she’s only selling them for 50 cents more because it’s what the local market dictates.

On the processing side of the business, Benoit said the 120 employees she typically hires to peel and pick crawfish aren’t needed because of the scant catch.

"The ladies are just staying home,” she said.

Most of the attendees at the SBA workshop in New Orleans expressed familiarity with the federal aid process, having grown accustomed in the aftermath of Hurricane Ida in 2021. A few were disappointed to learn that access to low-interest loans and business support services would likely be the only relief available even if their industry receives a disaster declaration.

Federal grants, which would not have to be repaid, are not likely to be offered, Lawrence said. Grant money is more commonly distributed after widespread natural disasters to help businesses get back on their feet. Loans and grants provided during the COVID-19 pandemic to help companies meet operating expenses, such as a payroll, have largely been forgiven.

U.S. Sen. John Kennedy, R-Madisonville, has sponsored the Crawfish Recovery Assistance from Weather Disasters and Droughts (CRAWDAD) Act, which would expand USDA drought subsidies for livestock farmers to crawfish. USDA Secretary Tom Vilsack expanded livestock aid in 2021 to include assistance for crawfish farmers when the pandemic led to industry losses.

