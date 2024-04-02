Crashing plane injures two people out for a walk on trail, Indiana officials say

An airplane flying into a regional airport in Indiana crashed, injuring two people on the ground, officials said.

The single-engine Piper PA-28 plane crashed roughly half a mile west of the Delaware County Regional Airport in Muncie on the morning of April 1, airport officials and the Federal Aviation Administration said.

Only the pilot was on board the plane, according to the FAA.

Two pedestrians on the Cardinal Greenway walking trail were injured, according to airport officials.

“They’re out doing some exercise and going for a walk, and the next thing you know, they’re being struck by a plane, Chief Deputy Jeff Stanley of the Delaware County Sheriff’s Department told WXIN.

“We don’t know if the plane actually hit them or if it was debris from the airplane,” Stanley said, according to the Star Press.

Tim Baty, Delaware County Regional Airport manager, said airport personnel received no warning prior to the crash that the aircraft was in trouble, the Star Press reported.

The three people involved in the crash were taken to Indiana University Health Ball Memorial Hospital, officials said.

One pedestrian and the pilot remain in serious condition, and the second pedestrian was reported to have been released April 1, according to Delaware County Sheriff Tony Skinner.

The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board will continue to investigate the crash, officials said.

Muncie is about a 70-mile drive northeast from Indianapolis.

