Crashes on southbound I-5 block lanes near Everett

All lanes of southbound Interstate 5 were blocked north of Everett after two crashes on Monday.

As of 7:45 a.m., two lanes had reopened.

The Washington State Department of Transportation said the crashes are just north of Marine View Drive. Both involved multiple cars.

At first, cars involved in the crash were blocking both the right and left lanes. A WSDOT camera showed at least six cars blocking the left lane and possibly two cars blocking the right lane. One of the cars in the right lane was on its roof.

The right lane has since been cleared.

It is not yet known if anyone was hurt.

S5 MP195 there is two multi-vehicle collisions blocking lane 3. Currently, two right lanes are open. Lanes may close intermittently once tow trucks arrive to help remove vehicles. Please be patient while troopers work to clear these collisions. — Trooper Kelsey Harding (@wspd7pio) March 11, 2024