A crashed car contained the bodies of two men who had been shot, Miami-Dade police say

Two men were found shot dead Wednesday night in a car that had been crashed into a utility pole in Southwest Miami-Dade, police said.

The wreck happened around 11:35 p.m. at Quail Roost Drive and Southwest 113th Avenue, just west of Florida’s Turnpike.

Neither the names of the victims nor those of any suspected shooters have been released as of 10:50 a.m. Thursday.

Anyone with information on this who wants to remain anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers of Miami-Dade & the Florida Keys at 305-471-8477 (TIPS) or by going to the Crime Stoppers website.