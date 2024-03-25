Crash victim found shot to death in Moline Acres

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – Detectives with the St. Louis County Police Department are investigating a homicide in the municipality of Moline Acres.

According to Sgt. Tracy Panus, a county police spokeswoman, Moline Acres police officers responded to a ShotSpotter alert just after 6:30 p.m. in the 9900 block of Lanier Drive. Officers found an adult male inside a vehicle that had crashed into a tree. The man had been shot multiple times and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Moline Acres police requested the county department’s Bureau of Crimes Against Persons handle the investigation.

Anyone with information on the investigation is asked to contact the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210. If you wish to remain anonymous or are interested in a cash reward, call Crimestoppers at 866-371-8477.

