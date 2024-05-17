Crash on US-460 East causes delays in Appomattox Co.

APPOMATTOX COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — Drivers traveling on US-460 East, in Appomattox County, can expect delays following a crash early Friday morning.

The Virginia Department of Transportation says the crash is near Old Evergreen Road. The east right lane and right shoulder are currently blocked off.

WFXR News will continue to monitor traffic and update this story as more information is released.

