Crash on U.S. Highway 287 takes life of teen

A Bowie teenager was killed in a three-vehicle crash Friday in Clay County, according to a media release from the Texas Department of Public Safety.

In addition, a Fort Worth man was injured in the wreck just after noon on U.S. Highway 287, about a quarter mile south of Bellevue.

A 2020 Volvo truck-tractor towing a 2016 CIMC semi-trailer was stopped on the right shoulder of the highway when a 2017 Chevrolet Malibu failed to drive in a single lane, according to allegations in a DPS preliminary investigation.

A three-vehicle crash took a life Friday in Clay County.

The Malibu struck the back end of the Volvo truck-tractor, spun clockwise in the travel lane and then struck the trailer of a 2017 Freightliner truck-tractor towing a 2008 JLTL semi-trailer.

The Malibu came to rest across both southbound lanes.

The 16-year-old passenger in the Malibu was pronounced dead at the scene from injuries sustained in the wreck. She was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

The DPS will not release the name of minors involved in the crash, according to the media release. The agency cited department policy and courtesy to the families of those involved.

So the name of the 16-year-old who died was not available from the DPS on Friday.

Donald Anthony Shelton Jr., 47, of Houston was driving the Volvo truck-tractor and was not injured. He was wearing a seatbelt.

James Clifton McGlothlin, 48, of Fort Worth was the driver of the Malibu. He suffered incapacitating injuries in the crash and was transported to Texas Health Harris Methodist Fort Worth. McGlothlin was not wearing a seatbelt.

Matthew Gavin Lowe, 45, of Decatur, Alabama, was driving the Freightliner truck-tractor. He was not injured. Lowe was wearing a seatbelt.

The posted speed limit was 70.

More: Jody Wade given early release from probation

More: Struggle over gun: Police reports detail allegations against men jailed in Jones murder

This article originally appeared on Wichita Falls Times Record News: Crash on U.S. Highway 287 takes life of teen