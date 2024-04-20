A crash stopped two drivers on an SC highway. A truck hit them and one later died.

One person has died after a crash on Interstate 26 in Richland County, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

Just after 7 a.m. Friday, a 2017 Nissan Murano and a 2019 Chevrolet Equinox were traveling east near Irmo when they stopped in the roadway because of a prior collision, Master Trooper William Bennett said.

A 2016 Dodge Ram hit the Chevy in the rear, pushing it into the Nissan.

The driver of the Nissan Murano and the driver of the Dodge Ram were transported by EMS to area hospitals.

The driver of the Chevrolet Equinox was also taken to a hospital, and died there as a result of their injuries. The Richland County Coroner’s Office has not publicly identified the person killed.

The SC Highway Patrol is continuing to investigate the incident.

Through Saturday, 260 people had died on South Carolina roads in 2024, according to the state Department of Public Safety. Last year, 999 people died in crashes in South Carolina..

At least 14 people have died in Richland County crashes in 2024, according to DPS data.