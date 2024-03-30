Crash on southbound I-25 in Castle Pines causes closure for hazmat cleanup

DENVER (KDVR) — The southbound lanes of Interstate 25 in Douglas County were closed for an overturned diesel fuel tanker semitrailer that resulted in a large diesel fuel spill.

As of 7:54 a.m., one lane of southbound I-25 was reopened between Castle Pines Parkway and Happy Canyon Road.

Only the tanker was involved, and South Metro Fire Rescue medics transported the driver with serious injuries. There were no evacuations for the area.

FOX31’s Alliyah Sims was on scene at 8 a.m., where crews told her that there were no waterway contaminations, and crews anticipated the cleanup effort taking quite a while.

The road was closed at 2:21 a.m. as crews worked to clear the scene. As of 5 a.m., SMFR was detouring drivers on Castle Pines Parkway, where they should turn left on Hess Road, right onto Highway 83, a second right onto Highway 86, and then reconnect to I-25 southbound.

Crews work to clear a diesel fuel truck crash and fuel spill between Happy Canyon Road and Castle Pines Parkway on Interstate 25 southbound.

The fuel leak was stopped by hazmat personnel at about 4:30 a.m., and extended operations were underway.

SMFR, the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office and the Colorado State Patrol were on scene. Abmipar Environmental Services was called in for hazmat mitigation, and a heavy wrecker and new fuel tanker arrived at about 7:11 a.m. The crews were going to drill the damaged tank to siphon it into the new tanker.

