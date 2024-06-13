Crash on southbound I-15 near Santaquin causes delays, closures

SANTAQUIN, Utah (ABC4) — A crash on Wednesday night caused traffic delays and lane closures, according to the Utah Department of Transportation.

A car crash happened just before 9:15 p.m. on Wednesday night near mile marker 245 on southbound I-15, just north of Santaquin. UDOT said the left lane was closed after the accident.

Officials said there were no injuries from the crash. Initial reports said there were two vehicles involved, but officials later told ABC4.com that there was only one semi-truck involved.

Another semi-truck reportedly stopped to assist.

The crash was expected to be cleared by 10:35 p.m. on Wednesday night, but that estimate was subject to change.

There is no further information at this time.

