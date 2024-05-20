Crash slows down traffic on I-74

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) – A crash has slowed down traffic on I-74 in on Champaign Monday morning.

Our crew on scene reports that traffic is backing up on I-74 WB in the area. They also observed a vehicle crash just west of the Prospect Avenue bridge. The interstate is open, but traffic is slowly moving through the area.

This is at the beginning of the construction zone heading westbound out from Champaign.

WCIA has reached out to Illinois State Police for information.

