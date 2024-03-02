Crash shuts down North Ogden Divide as car goes off road, down embankment

NORTH OGDEN, Utah (ABC4) — A single-vehicle crash caused a closure at the North Ogden Divide Saturday morning, according to the Weber County Sheriff’s Office.

At around 9 a.m. on Mar. 2, a car went off the road and around 100 feet down the embankment on North Ogden Divide.

Weber Fire crews responded and were able to reach the driver and help her up the mountain.

The driver was taken to a local hospital out of precaution, officials said.

The divide was reportedly closed for around two hours while crews worked to recover the car.

No further information is available at this time

