Crash-prone intersection along East Market Street in York to be improved: PennDOT

Improvements are coming to the intersection of East Market and Harrison streets on the border of York and Spring Garden Township to make it safer, according to the state Department of Transportation.

Construction on the estimated $520,000 project is expected to start in the fall and continue into the spring of 2025, a news release and the plans state.

It's an intersection where crashes more than doubled after improvements were made years ago, transportation planners said in 2019. They were looking for a new fix.

Improvements are coming to the intersection of East Market and Harrison streets, which is on the border of York and Spring Garden Township, PennDOT says.

Local business employees and others have agreed that the intersection at the city's east entrance needs to be addressed. Some ran to the windows after hearing tires squeal to see if they needed to call for help.

East Market Street turns from a one-way street into a two-way at the crossroads, and some drivers go the wrong way. Others aren't expecting that traffic can turn from East Market Street onto North Harrison Street from both directions at the same time. Wrecks also occur from drivers turning left off of Market Street onto South Harrison Street.

What are the planned improvements to East Market Street intersection?

PennDOT plans to improve the intersection of East Market and Harrison streets on the border of the City of York and Spring Garden Township.

Traffic patterns at the intersection will change, PennDOT says.

The department plans to upgrade the traffic signals.

Drivers will have to wait for a green arrow to make left turns at the intersection, according to the plans. Currently, they also can turn left on a steady green light if it is safe.

Lane changes will be made on South Harrison Street, according to the plans. Instead of two lanes − one for heading through the intersection and one for turning right − one lane will be created to share both movements.

The traffic lanes on the east side of the intersection will be narrowed to 12 feet. This will allow pavement markings to be added for the bus stop on East Market Street, according to the plans.

Crews will remove the old asphalt and resurface East Market Street from Hartman Street to Elmwood Boulevard.

The project also includes:

Replacing the existing crosswalk markings on the west side of the intersection.

Adding crosswalk pavement markings at the three other legs of the intersection.

Updating the curb ramps to meet the standards of the Americans with Disabilities Act.

Replacing about 100 feet of sidewalk and curb on the north side of East Market Street between Harrison and North East streets.

Upgrading the existing median island on East Market Street.

Trimming trees to improve sight distance.

How to view the plans for the intersection

PennDOT has posted the plans for the improvements on its website.

To view them, go to PennDOT's website at www.penndot.pa.gov and click on regional offices. Look for District 8 and click on it. Select public meetings under district links and choose York County to see the project.

The information will be available online through April 15, the release states.

This article originally appeared on York Daily Record: Bad York intersection will be improved with traffic changes: PennDOT