Crash outside White House security barrier leaves 1 dead: Police

A crash happened Saturday evening outside the White House, leaving one person dead, according to police.

The Metropolitan Police Department responded at about 10:45 p.m. Saturday night to reports that a vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed collided with an outer perimeter gate on the White House complex.

Security protocols were implemented, but the driver was pronounced dead at the scene, according to a statement released by the Secret Service.

There is no threat to the White House.

The fatal crash portion of this will be turned over to the Washington Metropolitan Police Department Crash Investigation Unit and the Secret Service investigation continues.





