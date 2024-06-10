Crash in Orange County leaves car suspended by gushing water

Rushing water from a fire hydrant sheared off during a two-car crash in Orange County Saturday suspended one of the vehicle’s rearends in the air video shows.

The crash, according to the Orange County Fire Authority, occurred at Jeronimo Road and Heidi Avenue in Lake Forest.

Officials said that calls to the fire department about the crash came in at around 6:30 p.m., with the caller saying there may be occupants trapped inside the suspended vehicle.

It’s unclear exactly how the crash occurred, but water gushing from the sheared hydrant had enough pressure to the keep the vehicle’s rearend suspended some 7-8 feet in the air.

O.C. firefighters on the scene of a crash that left a vehicle suspended by water gushing from a fire hydrant on June 8, 2024. (OCFA)

Both drivers were able to get out of their vehicle before first responders arrived. Paramedics treated the two individuals, and they were taken to the hospital. Authorities said one of the victims required “paramedic level care.”

Firefighters were eventually able to isolate each side of the hydrant and access the water shutoff valve, which was adjacent to the vehicle and get the car back on the ground.

“We’re going to chalk this up as something you don’t see every day,” OCFA said in a post to X, formerly Twitter.

