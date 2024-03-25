Crash in northwest Harris County leaves 2 dead, 2 injured
Two people are dead, and two others injured after a car lost control and crashed in northwest Harris County Sunday night. This happened off Wright Road near Jersey Village.
Two people are dead, and two others injured after a car lost control and crashed in northwest Harris County Sunday night. This happened off Wright Road near Jersey Village.
Boeing announced Monday that its CEO, Dave Calhoun, would step down at the end of the year.
SDSU will get another shot at UConn on Thursday night in Boston after last year's national championship game.
We finally got a couple of upsets on Sunday, while a near-upset produced the best game of the day at Stanford. And the title favorite did what it was supposed to.
It took an overtime shootout, but Stanford avenged last season's NCAA tournament loss and punched its ticket to the Sweet 16.
Houston held on in an overtime thriller on Sunday night to beat Texas A&M, and both UConn and San Diego State flew to blowout wins.
The Cowboys' challenge: Can they rely on their core trifecta to go all the way, when in recent postseasons they’ve struggled to go *any* of the way?
Clemson almost blew a big lead, but held on to advance to the tournament's second weekend.
Toys for Bob — which developed 2018’s Spyro Reignited Trilogy and was behind Crash Bandicoot 4, along with the Nintendo Switch port for the N. Sane Trilogy — reached a deal with Xbox for a new game, according to Windows Central.
Now is a great time to save some dough on a car cleaning kit. Check out these great deals available right now as part of Amazon's Big Spring Sale.
Also in the mix: Levi's, Crest, Blink, Revlon, Bali, Neutrogena, Olay and Vera Bradley. Don't miss this massive event!
Google is ending third-party cookies in Chrome. Here’s what that means for publishers trying to stay afloat in a brutal market.
Among the top discounts: A Dyson vacuum for over $100 off, a Vizio smart TV for under $150, Sealy memory foam cooling pillows for just $15 a pop and so, so much more.
The madness continues with the Second Round of the women's NCAA tournament today. Are you ready to tune in?
The madness continues with Second Round games in the men's NCAA tournament today.
A 2006 Volkswagen Golf GTI in a Colorado wrecking yard.
If you're looking to clean up and organize your garage this spring, check out these great deals from Amazon's Big Spring Sale to help you do just that!
SAG-AFTRA announced on Friday night that its members approved new three-year contracts for voice actors working in TV animation. The contracts define voice actor as a term that "only includes humans" and set protections around AI, along with wage increases.
Washington has a plan to avert a government shutdown but faces a gauntlet of procedural steps in the hours ahead before a stoppage can be averted at midnight on Friday.
It's here! Don't miss your chance to shop the new collection before everything sells out.
Stability AI founder and chief executive Emad Mostaque has stepped down from the top role and the unicorn startup's board, the buzzy firm said Friday night, making it the second hot AI startup to go through major changes this week. Stability AI, which has been backed by investors including Lightspeed Venture Partners and Coatue Management, doesn't have an immediate permanent replacement for the CEO role but has appointed its COO Shan Shan Wong and CTO Christian Laforte as interim co-CEOs, it said in a blog post. Stability AI, which has lost more than half a dozen key talent in recent quarters, said Mostaque is stepping down to pursue decentralized AI.