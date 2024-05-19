Crash in Northeast Oklahoma claims life of Missouri man

WYANDOTTE, Okla. — A Missouri man is dead following an early morning car crash in Ottawa County.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol says it happened around 5:30 a.m. on Oklahoma Highway 10 and US 60, one mile east of Wyandotte.

Authorities say the vehicle was driven by Terry Brownen, 71, of Seneca.

OHP says the investigation is ongoing to determine what caused the crash.

