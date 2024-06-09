Crash near Park River, North Dakota, claims life

Jun. 8—PARK RIVER, N.D. — A 60-year-old man died in a one-vehicle crash Saturday on a highway east of Park River.

The incident occurred at approximately 5 a.m. on June 8 on State Highway 17, seven miles east of Park River, in rural Walsh County.

According to a report from the North Dakota Highway Patrol, the crash involved a Ford F150 hitting a tree.

The report said "the driver of the F150 was westbound on State Highway 17 at the 'Hoople turn.' The driver failed to negotiate the curve and continued west into the ditch of State Highway 17. The driver struck a tree in the north ditch and suffered fatal injuries due to striking the tree."

The crash remains under investigation. Aside from the Highway Patrol, other agencies involved were the Walsh County Sheriff's Office and Park River Ambulance.

The name of the driver will be released later.