Crash on N. Academy, driver dies in car fire

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — At around 9 p.m. on Saturday, March 3, a car crashed in the 5900 block of North Academy Boulevard. One person was found dead inside the car, which had caught fire after the crash. The crash shut down all lanes of Academy overnight.

The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) said that their investigation showed the car had been traveling southbound on North Academy when it missed a curve and headed into the northbound lanes, striking the east side curb. It then rolled and caught fire, trapping the driver inside.

No other injuries or fatalities have been reported. The driver’s identity has not been released.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX21 News Colorado.