Crash leaves truck resting atop rail on elevated section of I-5 in Seattle

Lanes of southbound I-5 were blocked near Mercer Street in Seattle after a crash left a truck in a precarious position against the rail on an elevated section of the freeway.

The crash was reported by the Washington State Department of Transportation at 10:16 am. Monday.

A WSDOT camera showed the truck resting diagonally against the railing, with two wheels off the ground. One rear wheel was on the railing, and one front wheel was in the air above Eastlake Avenue.

At one point, the three right lanes were closed. All lanes were back open shortly before 11:30 a.m., but traffic was backed up 3 miles.

There were injuries involved in the crash, according to Washington State Patrol Trooper Rick Johnson.

