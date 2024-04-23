Crash leaves 19-year-old with serious injuries

Apr. 22—An early morning crash on Saturday left a teen seriously injured in Andrew County.

Blaydan R. Basler, 19, of Savannah, Missouri, was eastbound on Route C in a 2014 GMC Sierra at about 3:20 a.m. when he failed to negotiate a curve, went off the roadway and struck an embankment about one mile east of Rosendale, Missouri. The vehicle went airborne, traveled over County Road 177 and came to rest on its wheels, according to a Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report.

Basler was taken to Mosaic Life Care in St. Joseph by private vehicle.

He was not wearing a seat belt, according to the crash report.