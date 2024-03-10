Crash kills teen brother and sister, California family says. ‘Our everything’

Rey Cruz called his teen son and daughter “the reason we wake up in the morning.” Both died in a crash on the way home from school sports practices in California, news outlets report.

“They were our everything,” Rey Cruz told KTLA about Elias Cruz, 17, and Sarah Cruz, 14. “They’ll still be the driving force in our lives going forward.”

They died in a solo crash around 4:25 p.m. Friday, March 8, the Rancho Cucamonga Police Department said in a news release.

A Ford Mustang driven by Elias lost control in an intersection, striking a power pole and tree, police said. Elias and Sarah died in the crash.

A 17-year-old passenger was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

Elias played baseball while his sister played softball and volleyball, KABC reported.

Their Los Osos High School classmates turned out Saturday, March 9, for a vigil, KCAL reported.

“Really the whole school came out,” Karam Fakhouri told the station. “I was in shock. I didn’t believe it at first, and then we were all just praying.”

“Elias and Sarah both lived a life surrounded by love, both so full of life and with so much life to live,” said a GoFundMe established to help pay funeral expenses.

“Tell your loved ones that you love them every day,” Rey Cruz told KCAL. “Don’t assume anything. Don’t assume tomorrow is going to happen. Tomorrow might not happen for you.”

Investigators ask anyone with information on the crash to call 909-477-2800 or leave an anonymous tip at 1-800-782-7463.

Rancho Cucamonga is about a 45-mile drive east of Los Angeles.

