Crash kills one person in Fresno County. A pickup overturned, a big-rig caught fire

A 27-year-old man was killed Friday morning after the pickup he was driving overturned on a road in western Fresno County.

According to the California Highway Patrol, the man failed to stop at a posted sign and collided with a commercial big rig at the intersection of Marks and Lincoln avenues west of Easton.

His pickup was dragged by the big rig and eventually overturned. The man was not wearing a seat belt and was thrown from the vehicle.

He sustained critical injuries and died at the scene, the CHP said.

He has not been identified pending notification to family.

The collision caused the big rig to veer into a canal, where it caught fire. The driver sustained minor injuries and Cal Fire put out the blaze.

Toxicology reports were pending to determine whether alcohol or drugs may have been a factor in the crash, the CHP said.