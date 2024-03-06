Crash involving tractor trailer and car shuts down Card Sound Road into Florida Keys

Traffic into the Florida Keys along one of only two roads leading in and out of the island chain was shut down Tuesday evening because of a crash involving a tractor trailer truck and a car, according to police.

At least three people were injured in the crash and two hospitalized, according to a Miami-Dade Police Department spokesman. Card Sound Road leads from Florida City on the mainland to Key Largo.

It’s the less traveled road in and out of the Keys. More people take the 18 Mile Stretch of U.S. 1. But the two-lane highway is still a major artery, and the only way to reach the Ocean Reed Club gated community in north Key Largo.

One person was taken by Miami-Dade Fire Rescue ambulance to HCA Kendall Hospital. The department’s helicopter took another person to Jackson South Medical Center, the police spokesman said.

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office said in an online alert issued around 6 p.m. that the road will be closed “for an unknown time,” while the crash is cleared.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.