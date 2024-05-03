Crash involving semi-truck leads to injuries, closures on Interstate 5, CHP says

(FOX40.COM) — The California Highway Patrol said a “major injury crash” occurred on Interstate 5 on Thursday afternoon, which has led to lane closures and delays on the roadway.

According to CHP, southbound I-5 is closed at Hood Franklin Road due to a crash at Lambert Road. The agency adds that emergency crews are working to clear obstruction caused by the crash and there is no estimated time for reopening currently.

“Expect congestion and delays,” CHP said. “Please drive with caution and watch for workers.”

Around 5 p.m., Caltrans said a big rig crash is expected to cause delays on Highway 99 near Twin Cities Road and echoed that there is no estimated time for reopening the roadway.

The Cosumnes Fire Department also said it would be at the scene to assist the Walnut Grove Fire Department and California Highway Patrol in its handling of this incident.

An official report on the injuries has yet to be provided by any of the involved agencies.

This article will be updated as more information becomes available.

