1 dead after fleeing police stop on foot, being hit by another vehicle on I-10

UPDATE: I-10 West at Raynolds has reopened, TxDOT said about 8 p.m. Tuesday, June 18,

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A man is dead after he tried to flee on foot across Interstate 10 during a traffic stop by police and was struck by another vehicle on Tuesday afternoon, June 18, El Paso Police said.

At about 4 p.m., police were attempting a traffic stop along Interstate 10 West near Raynolds. An occupant of the vehicle fled on foot and was hit by another vehicle while trying to cross I-10, a police spokesperson said.

The man died at the scene of the crash, police said.

The person was an Hispanic man in his mid-20s, police said.

I-10 West at Raynolds was closed for several hours after the crash before reopening about 8 p.m.

