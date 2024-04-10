Military vehicles involved in crash on I-75 in Butler County; 1 lane remains closed

At least one military vehicle was involved in a crash on Interstate 75 on Wednesday morning.

The crash happened just after 11 a.m. on I-75 just north of the exits for I-275, according to our news partners at WCPO.

Several vehicles painted in camouflage were at the crash scene. Images captured by WCPO showed tire tracks going off the side of the interstate and leading to a Humvee in the trees.

The crash had temporarily shut down all lanes on southbound I-75, but two of the lanes have since reopened, according to the Ohio Department of Transportation.

We’re working to learn what caused the crash and if anyone was hurt. We’ll provide updates as we learn more.