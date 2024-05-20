Crash involving Denny’s sign causes delays I-75

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A crash involving a Denny’s sign partially closed the southbound lanes on I-75 Monday morning.

Little is known about what caused the crash, but a camera from the Florida Department of Transportation showed a bright yellow Denny’s sign being pulled at the scene.

According to FL511, the crash involved multiple vehicles on I-75 South past Exit 228. However, the scene has been cleared since then.

It is not known if anyone has been injured.

