Crash injures three, including a child, on U.S. 15

Two adults and one child sustained serious injuries in a crash involving two vehicles Friday morning on southbound U.S. 15 between Frederick and Thurmont, according to officials.

One vehicle crashed into the side of another at Powell Road, according to Sarah Campbell, spokeswoman for the Frederick County Division of Fire and Rescue Services.

Two Maryland State Police helicopters were called in to transport the three patients to area hospitals, according to Maryland State Police.

Both directions of U.S. 15 were closed following the crash, according to Campbell. Southbound U.S. 15 will remain closed at Angleberger Road for an extended period while investigators work to document the crash scene.