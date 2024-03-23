Crash impacting traffic along I-10 East near Lee Trevino

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A crash is causing major backup in East El Paso on Saturday evening, March 23.

TxDOT initially reported that the two right lanes of traffic along Interstate 10 at Lee Trevino are closed. Now, TxDOT says all lanes are closed and backup is reported to be to McRae. Clearing time is until further notice.

Fire dispatch says the crash happened at 4:40 p.m. and five vehicles were involved. They are still assessing the crash to determine the extent of injuries.

Gateway East at Lee Trevino is also closed, according to TxDOT. That closure is causing “major backup,” according to TxDOT.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTSM 9 News.