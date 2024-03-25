Crash forces southbound lanes to close on VA-54 in Botetourt County

BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — Drivers traveling on VA-54 in Botetourt County can expect delays due to a vehicle crash on Monday morning.

According to the Virginia Department of Transportation, the crash is near Alpine Road, and all southbound lanes are closed.

Drivers are encouraged to seek a different path of travel.

WFXR News will continue to monitor traffic and update this story as more details are available.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFXRtv.