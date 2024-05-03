Crash forces I-68 closure

May 3—CLARYSVILLE — At least two people were injured Friday when a box truck collided with a pickup on Interstate 68 east near the Clarysville Bridge.

The 6:50 a.m. crash forced the closure of the east lanes of the interstate between the Frostburg and LaVale exits for several hours.

Upon impact one of the vehicles reportedly traveled over a steep embankment, trapping the driver in the wreckage.

Maryland State Police Trooper 5 helicopter responded to the scene along with fire and rescue crews from Frostburg, Shaft, Eastern Garrett, Westernport, LaVale and the Allegany County Department of Emergency Services.

Maryland State Police are investigating the crash.

State Highway Administration crews also assisted with traffic control.