UPDATE: Crash fatal, Powers and Fountain blocked

UPDATE: SUNDAY 6/16/2024 1:42 p.m.

According to CSPD, the crash at Powers and Fountain caused an unknown number of fatalities. The Major Crash Team is responding at this time.

ORIGINAL STORY: Multi-vehicle crash on S. Powers and E. Fountain

ORIGINAL STORY: SUNDAY 6/16/2024 12:59 p.m.

On Sunday, June 16, at around noon, the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) posted on X (formerly Twitter) about a multi-vehicle crash on South Powers Boulevard and East Fountain Boulevard.

All directions of traffic are blocked at the intersection, according to CSPD.

FOX21 News will continue to monitor this crash and provide updates as they become available.

